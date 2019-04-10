Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found near Kirriemuir

A murder trial was halted for almost an hour after a juror collapsed during photographic evidence of a man's body.

Steven Donaldson's body was found at an Angus nature reserve last June.

A forensic pathologist said he died after his spinal cord was repeatedly cut by a weapon, like a sword, machete, cleaver or axe.

Dr Helen Brownlow said injuries to his hands and legs suggested Mr Donaldson had tried to defend himself from multiple blows.

Callum Davidson, 24, Steven Dickie, 24, and Tasmin Glass, 20, deny murdering 27-year-old Mr Donaldson between 6 and 7 June last year.

Stab wounds

Dr Brownlow told prosecution lawyer Ashley Edwards QC that she conducted an examination of Mr Donaldson's body in June 2018.

She told Ms Edwards that Mr Donaldson had died as a consequence of sustaining stab wounds to his neck.

The medic also said that a "sword, machete, cleaver, or an axe" could have been used to inflict the blows.

Dr Brownlow also said that Mr Donaldson's body had been damaged by fire, caused by him being in close proximity to a burning car.

She said she could not also rule out that there had been a second attempt to set fire to his body.

Dr Brownlow said that Mr Donaldson had sustained stab wounds to his neck and shoulders and that he also suffered "defensive style" injuries to his hands.

Trial resumed

Ms Edwards asked for television monitors situated beside the public benches to be switched off.

She said that she wanted to show the jury photographs taken of Mr Donaldson's remains and the images were not to be shown to the public benches.

Shortly afterwards, the juror collapsed after seeing the images. The proceedings resumed 50 minutes later.

The trial at the High Court in Edinburgh before judge Lord Pentland and a jury continues.