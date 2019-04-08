Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson died in 2018

A murder accused seemed "calm" as he spoke of how a baseball bat was struck over a man's head in Angus, a court has heard.

Callum Davidson, 24, Steven Dickie, 24, and Tasmin Glass, 20, deny murdering 27-year-old Steven Donaldson.

His body was found in Kirriemuir in 2018.

Witness Jamie Stewart told a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh how Mr Davidson said that a baseball bat had been snapped over someone's head.

The trio, who all come from the Kirriemuir area, deny murdering Ms Glass's former boyfriend Mr Donaldson, of Arbroath, in their home town in June 2018.

Mr Stewart told the sixth day of the trial Mr Davidson made remarks during a conversation outside a supermarket in Kirriemuir on 7 June 2018.

Mr Stewart told prosecution lawyer Ashley Edwards QC he was with his then girlfriend when he saw Mr Davidson with his co accused Mr Dickie.

'Get you years'

He said: "He said there had been a carry on up at the park and a baseball bat had been smashed over the person's head.

"He said that a baseball bat had been snapped over his head with one swing and that he had punched him and he got rid of the weapons.

"I looked at Callum and shook my head and told my girlfriend 'let's go' and walked into the shop."

When Ms Edwards asked Mr Stewart for more details about what was said in the conversation, the witness said: "Callum said he had taken and got rid of the weapons. He said he was taking it out to his granny's farm.

"He wasn't directly speaking to me. It was actually my girlfriend he was speaking to. He seemed pretty calm. I said 'that's going to get you years for doing that'."

The trial, before judge Lord Pentland, continues.