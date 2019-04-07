Image copyright Lomond Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The rescue team (pictured on a recent exercise) helped the couple from the mountain

A couple have been rescued on Ben Lomond after their tent blew away as they camped on the hillside.

Lomond Mountain Rescue Team were called out at about 20:00 on Saturday.

The couple had called police after their tent blew away with their money, passports and other documents. They were unable to locate their possessions in darkness and thick mist.

Rescue volunteers found the couple's belongings and helped them off the hill at about 00:30.