Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found near Kirriemuir

A man accused of murdering his co-accused's boyfriend told his uncle in a phone call "he's left him for dead", a trial has heard.

Michael Davidson told police that his nephew Callum Davidson "borrowed" a baseball bat from him.

The trial was told that Callum Davidson told his relative he had some "bother" with a "guy" called Steven Donaldson.

Callum Davidson, Steven Dickie and Tasmin Glass deny murdering Mr Donaldson.

They are alleged to have assaulted him at a play park in Kirriemuir before setting him on fire at Loch Of Kinnordy Nature Reserve in June last year.

Body discovered

Michael Davidson told police that his nephew said Mr Donaldson was a loan shark and that he was coming to Kirriemuir to assault Ms Glass because she owed him money.

The court heard that Michael Davidson told police that Mr Donaldson had assaulted Miss Glass before.

Mr Davidson told police that he next heard from Callum Davidson in a phone call which was made at 01.05 on 7 June, 2018.

Michael Davidson told officers: "It was Callum on the phone.

"I do remember Callum saying something like "he's left him for dead" when I asked him what the craic was."

Mr Davidson said that the following day he discovered that a body had been found in Kirriemuir and he asked his nephew whether he had anything to do with it.

Michael Davidson told officers that Callum Davidson said he had not, but admitted assaulting Mr Donaldson.

Mr Davidson told police officers: "Callum said he had punched the guy a couple of times and he had been scratched a couple of times on the nose."

The charges

The three accused are alleged to have assaulted Mr Donaldson at the Peter Pan Play Park in Kirriemuir by repeatedly striking him with "unknown instruments".

The prosecution argue that Mr Donaldson was then "incapacitated" before being taken to Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve car park.

Once at the park, the Crown claims that Mr Donaldson was struck on the head and body with a knife, baseball bat, or similar instruments.

The accused are then alleged to have set fire to Mr Donaldson and to his car.

Mr Dickie and Mr Davidson also face a number of other charges including assaults and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The three accused deny all the charges. The trial continues.