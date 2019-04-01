Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found near Kirriemuir

Three people have gone on trial accused of murdering a man whose burned body was found at an Angus nature reserve.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that 27-year-old Steven Donaldson died from "sharp force" injuries to his neck.

Tasmin Glass, 20, Steven Dickie, 24, and Callum Davidson, 24, deny attacking and murdering Mr Donaldson.

They are alleged to have assaulted him at a play park in Kirriemuir before setting him on fire at Loch Of Kinnordy Nature Reserve in June last year.

The trial continues.