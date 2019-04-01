Tayside and Central Scotland

Main Dundee to Aberdeen road blocked after morning crash

  • 1 April 2019
A90 at Stracathro Services Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened just north of the Stracathro services on the A90

The main road between Dundee and Aberdeen was subject to major disruption after a crash on Monday morning.

The A90 was partially blocked northbound between Luthermuir and Keithock after a collision between a van and a car just before 09:30.

Northbound lanes were restricted as police dealt with the incident.

Drivers were urged to approach the area with caution. It is not believed anyone was seriously hurt.

