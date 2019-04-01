Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened just north of the Stracathro services on the A90

The main road between Dundee and Aberdeen was subject to major disruption after a crash on Monday morning.

The A90 was partially blocked northbound between Luthermuir and Keithock after a collision between a van and a car just before 09:30.

Northbound lanes were restricted as police dealt with the incident.

Drivers were urged to approach the area with caution. It is not believed anyone was seriously hurt.