Main Dundee to Aberdeen road blocked after morning crash
- 1 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The main road between Dundee and Aberdeen was subject to major disruption after a crash on Monday morning.
The A90 was partially blocked northbound between Luthermuir and Keithock after a collision between a van and a car just before 09:30.
Northbound lanes were restricted as police dealt with the incident.
Drivers were urged to approach the area with caution. It is not believed anyone was seriously hurt.