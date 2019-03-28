Road closed after two-vehicle crash in Stirling
- 28 March 2019
Emergency services are dealing with a road accident involving a car and a motorbike in Stirling.
Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Drip Road, near Sainsbury's, shortly after 19:30.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said the road was closed while inquiries were being carried out.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the collision.