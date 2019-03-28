Tayside and Central Scotland

Road closed after two-vehicle crash in Stirling

  • 28 March 2019
Crash scene in Stirling
Image caption Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of the accident in Stirling

Emergency services are dealing with a road accident involving a car and a motorbike in Stirling.

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Drip Road, near Sainsbury's, shortly after 19:30.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the road was closed while inquiries were being carried out.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the collision.

