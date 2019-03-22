Image copyright PPA Image caption Steven Bruce said the manoeuvre was the "worst decision of his life"

A man who reversed along a dual carriageway after missing his turn-off and hit an oncoming car has been banned from driving for two years.

Steven Bruce drove backwards along the A9 in a manoeuvre described by a witness as "one of the most dangerous things" he had ever seen.

Bruce was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and placed on a curfew for four months.

The 42-year-old from Dundee admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Bruce came to a halt on the road after missing the junction to Forteviot in Perth and Kinross.

He then reversed and hit a driver who was turning onto the dual-carriageway.

'Worst decision'

Prosecutor Matthew Kerr said: "As a result of the collision the complainer's car had moderate damage.

"She could not open the driver's door and had to exit from the front passenger door.

"The other driver in the central reservation stopped to assist.

"He remarked to the accused that it was one of the most dangerous things he had ever seen."

Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: "He has quite rightly accepted responsibility for this offence and in his own words this morning this was the worst decision of his life.

"He accepts there could have been more serious consequences. He made a serious error of judgment."

Sheriff Keith O'Mahoney told Bruce: "There could have been far more serious consequences than there were."