M90 closed at Bridge of Earn due to multiple-vehicle crash
- 20 March 2019
Police have closed the M90 motorway northbound just south of Perth after a multi-vehicle crash.
The collision happened between junctions 9 and 10 at about 13:50 on Wednesday.
Reports suggested between three and five vehicles may be involved.
Police said there were several injuries but none were thought to be life-threatening and the road would remain closed until the incident was cleared.