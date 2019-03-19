Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption David Gibson admitted seriously injuring the doctor

A man who slashed his doctor at a Montrose health centre has been jailed for three years and nine months.

David Gibson attacked Douglas Walker while he was with a patient and told him: "Remember me? Not so funny now."

A court heard Gibson had an appointment with Dr Walker that morning and had appeared upset.

Gibson, 42, admitted brandishing a knife, severely injuring the doctor, and repeatedly striking the doctor's door with a knife.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Gibson had attempted to speak to his mental health support team but was told no one was available.

The court heard he left in an "agitated manner" and then phoned the centre saying he had four knives and would stab someone in order to get help.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the Links Health Centre in Montrose

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court that Gibson returned to the surgery at 16:45.

He said: "Multiple 999 calls were made asking for the police to attend.

"The accused entered the front door of the locus holding a knife and stripped off his T-shirt and jacket.

"People were fleeing and running out of the building."

The court heard that Gibson attacked Dr Walker and the doctor pushed him away with his feet.

Mr Duncan said: "Gibson attacked him again, lunging at him with the knife, which sliced the webbing between his thumb and forefinger."

The doctor was able to grab Gibson and the knife and wrestle him out of the room before locking the door.

Gibson then charged towards members of the public in the reception area before repeatedly stabbing Dr Walker's door.

Ross Donnelly, defending, said: "He is repentant for what he did and he understands the effect this may have had on people in the surgery.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Gibson: "A medical centre is a place where people go for medical treatment and reassurance and people there can be vulnerable.

"The circumstances here lead me to conclude there is no alternative but custody."