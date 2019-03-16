Image copyright Scottish Wildlife Trust

All eyes are on a wildlife reserve in Perthshire to see if a pair of ospreys reunite for a fifth season.

Male osprey LM12 arrived back on their nest at the Loch of the Lowes reserve near Dunkeld at about 17:30 on Friday.

Staff, visitors and webcam viewers around the world are now eagerly waiting to see if he will be joined by his mate Lassie, also known as LF15.

Lassie took over the nest in 2015 after the previous female, Lady, nested there for 24 years.

The new pair have since successfully fledged 10 chicks.

Sara Rasmussen, Perthshire ranger at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: "LM12's arrival after his long journey is an exciting moment and it marks the start of our 2019 season. We're now keeping our eyes peeled for the arrival of his mate LF15, which could come any day now.

"2019 is a particularly special year for the trust because it is 50 years since ospreys first appeared on the reserve.

"At that time Loch of the Lowes was just one of a handful of places where ospreys could be seen, and we're proud to have played a small part in inspiring their wider recovery in Scotland."

The ospreys' progress can be followed on the Loch of the Lowes live webcam.

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th Century. They began to recover in the 1960s and now more than 200 pairs of ospreys breed in the UK each summer.