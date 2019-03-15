Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Orchardbank Business Park on Friday morning

A 29-year-old man has died after an accident at a business park in Angus.

Emergency services were called to the Orchardbank Business Park in Forfar at 10:30 on Friday.

Firefighters said they used heavy lifting equipment during the incident which involved an oil tanker.

The man's family has been informed, and the Health and Safety Executive will investigate. Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.