Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were arrested after police stopped a car on Drip Road, Stirling

Two men have been arrested after police seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £254,000 in Stirling.

Officers recovered a haul of the Class A drugs worth £61,000 after stopping a car in the Drip Road area of the city at about 09:40 on Thursday.

Search warrants were then executed at a property in Craighall Street and at outbuildings in Hawthorn Crescent.

A police spokesman confirmed 2.4kg of cocaine, worth £193,000, was discovered in one outbuilding.

Two men, aged 23 and 45, were charged in connection with drug offences and were due to appear before Stirling Sheriff Court on Friday.

Det Sgt Jamie Hughes said: "This is a significant quantity of harmful drugs that has been removed from circulation within our communities.

"This recovery was as a direct result of the initial stop and search by officers on patrol in the local area.

"Drugs will not be tolerated in Forth Valley and we will continue to pursue those who are involved in this sort of criminality to ensure they are brought before the courts."