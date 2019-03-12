Image caption Redmond Taylor has been missing for exactly a month

The family of a Clackmannanshire man missing for four weeks have appealed for help to find him as they revealed they were "fearing the worst".

Redmond Taylor has not been seen since he walked out of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at about 12:30 on Tuesday 12 February.

Police say they have grave concerns for the safety of the 26-year-old.

His brother, Bob Taylor, said he was a "creature of habit" and his disappearance was out of character.

Mr Taylor was captured on a CCTV camera as he walked in the nearby Torwood area about an hour after he left the hospital.

Since then, police have focussed their searches on dense woodland in the area using dogs and a force helicopter but have so far drawn a blank.

Bob Taylor said the family was extremely concerned. Their mother in particular was finding it tough not knowing what has happened to him.

Image caption Bob Taylor said his brother Bob was a "creature of habit"

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption CCTV images of missing Redmond Taylor

He said: "Our mum's not coping at all. She is just constantly crying, wondering where he is, fearing for the worst.

"This has been a month with no sightings of him, he has not been in touch, he's not used his bus pass, he's not used his bank cards.

"He is not following any of his patterns. He is pretty much a creature of habit, he's got his habits and his ways.

"But he is not doing any of that and we are really quite worried about him."

The public are being asked to look out for any discarded clothes or his phone.

Police say they are determined to find Mr Taylor and bring the family the answers they deserve.

Image caption Insp Mark Murphy wants the public to report any sightings or any found clothing or phones

Insp Mark Murphy said: "I would ask anybody, going back a month, if they had potential sightings, or if they found any wallets, mobile phones that are broken, any clothing, anything at all, to get in touch with us.

"He was wearing a dark-coloured black jacket, we believe he had a white t-shirt on and either dark blue or dark coloured jeans, and grey training shoes. It was a black Samsung mobile phone that he had."

The missing man lives in Alloa and has links to the Tullibody area.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble.