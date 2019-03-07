Image copyright Google Image caption The Scotmid shop in Invergowrie was one of the premises targeted

Two men who raided two bookmakers and a convenience store in Dundee have been jailed.

Anthony Holmes, 47, demanded cash from the premises while armed with a knife and wooden baton on 18 August 2018. He hit all three within 30 minutes.

His accomplice Jamie Duncan, 37, was his getaway driver during the last two hits.

Holmes was sentenced to six years at the High Court in Glasgow while Duncan was given six years and five months.

Holmes admitted attempting to rob William Hill in Butters Loan, Dundee. He and Duncan pleaded guilty to robbing Ladbrokes in Perth Road, Dundee of a sum of money, and attempting to rob Scotmid in Main Street, Invergowrie, Dundee.

All the offences were committed between 13:30 and 14:00.

'Frightening'

A court heard that Duncan, of Peddie Street, Dundee, played no part in the first raid, but was texted by Holmes, of Lansdowne Crescent, Dundee, and asked to pick him up.

He drove up in his Renault Megane and was the getaway driver for the next two raids.

Defence counsel Jennifer Bain, representing Duncan, said: "This was not a pre-arranged plan. He responded to a text message to collect his co-accused."

Solicitor advocate Chris Fyfe, representing Holmes , said: "He is appalled by his behaviour. He wants to express his disgust at what he did."

The court heard that Duncan has 103 previous convictions and Holmes has 28 previous convictions.

Judge Lady Stacey told them: "What you did was very frightening for the people who were working in the shops.

"You must realise the courts cannot tolerate people going into premises brandish knives and batons. The driver is complicit in such behaviour."