Image copyright Google Image caption The pensioner was followed from Harcourt Street before being attacked in Canning Street

An 83-year-old man has been assaulted and robbed of a four-figure sum of money in Dundee.

The pensioner was attacked after being followed from a bus stop in Harcourt Street to Canning Street at about 13:30 on Wednesday.

Police, who have appealed for witnesses, said the victim was badly shaken by the incident but not injured.

The man who attacked him is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, about 30 years old with a grey beard.

He was wearing black trousers and a black top along with a woollen hat.

The robber was seen to run off along a footpath at the playpark of Moncur Crescent, leading to Marryat Street.