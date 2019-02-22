Council tax rises set at budget meetings
- 22 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four councils in Tayside and central Scotland have set their budgets for the forthcoming financial year.
Councillors in Perth and Kinross, and Stirling have approved 4% increases in council tax, while Dundee and Angus will raise council tax by 3%.
The decisions to increase council tax were made at budget meetings this week.
Falkirk Council will hold their budget meeting on Wednesday, while Clackmannanshire Council has yet to set a date for its meeting.