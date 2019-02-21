Police hunt supermarket ram raiders
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have appealed for information after a ram raid on a supermarket in Coupar Angus.
A dark, older-style, Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to back through the front doors of Scotmid in George Street at about 02:50.
Detectives said they want to trace three men who were in the vehicle at the time.