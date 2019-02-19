Man who died in three-vehicle collision named
- 19 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 68-year-old man who died following a road collision in Tayside has been named as William Barclay from Brechin.
Mr Barclay's car was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A94 Perth to Forfar road near its junction with the Hatton of Eassie road on Friday.
The drivers of the other vehicles - a red Ford Transit van and a black VW Polo - suffered minor injuries.
Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.