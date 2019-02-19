Image copyright Google

A 68-year-old man who died following a road collision in Tayside has been named as William Barclay from Brechin.

Mr Barclay's car was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A94 Perth to Forfar road near its junction with the Hatton of Eassie road on Friday.

The drivers of the other vehicles - a red Ford Transit van and a black VW Polo - suffered minor injuries.

Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.