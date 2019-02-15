Image copyright Google

A 68-year-old man has died after a crash in Tayside.

The black Renault Kangoo he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A94 Perth to Forfar road near its junction with the Hatton of Eassie road.

The drivers of the other vehicles - a red Ford Transit van and a black VW Polo - suffered minor injuries.

Police have asked anyone who saw the crash, at about 14:25, to get in touch with them.

Sgt Craig McBean said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died. I can confirm his next of kin have been updated. Further details will be issued in due course.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or who saw any of the vehicles involved to contact police."