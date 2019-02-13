Image copyright Google Image caption Sheena Jackson's body was discovered at her home in Main Street last October

A woman who was found dead at her home in Cambusbarron, near Stirling more than four months ago was murdered by her husband, police have confirmed.

The body of Sheena Jackson, 58, was discovered in the property in Main Street on 30 October.

Her husband Alexander, 65, was found seriously ill inside the house and died later in hospital.

Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

It was initially thought that the couple may have died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Det Ch Insp Jim Thomson said that a "thorough" police investigation into the incident had now concluded.

He said: "The woman was formally identified as Sheena Jackson, and following a post mortem examination, her death was established as murder.

"The man was formally identified as Alexander Jackson, and his death was not suspicious.

"We are satisfied this incident was contained to within the property and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."