Image copyright Gair Anderson Image caption Gair Anderson travels from Hong Kong to watch Dundee

A Dundee fan has clocked up 36,000 miles to watch his team play this season - but he has failed to witness a single home league win.

Hong Kong based Gair Anderson has travelled to see the Dark Blues play nine times this campaign.

The season started well - seeing wins over Brechin and Peterhead in the League Cup, but no wins in the seven league games he has turned up to.

But the 28-year-old says nothing would stop him watching his beloved Dundee.

He said: "I've been going to watch Dundee since I was five years old. I went to every game for four years without missing a game.

"I used to run one of the supporters buses as well, it has always been a big part of my life."

Image copyright Gair Anderson Image caption Mr Anderson said Dundee are a big part of his life

The move to Hong Kong was a tough one but an opportunity he could not turn down, even if it meant seeing less of the Dens Park club.

He explained: "When I was in Dundee I was doing legal reports for Tesco.

"I had a couple of friends in Hong Kong who said it was amazing and they kind of hooked us up. I wanted to get out of Dundee for a bit so I thought I'd take the leap and teach English over there."

Are you another football superfan?

Gair Anderson travels nearly 12,000 miles on a return trip each time he watches his favourite team play.

But how far do you travel to watch your team? Email us at newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk to let us know how dedicated you are to your club.

Usual conditions of use apply.

Gair said: "I was at the first game of the season against St Mirren when we got beat, since then it has all been a bit downhill.

"I was home for the Christmas games, we didn't score a goal - got beat by Celtic, St Johnstone and drew with Livingston.

"During my most recent trip I landed in Edinburgh at 10.30pm, got back to Dundee at 12 and headed down to Dumfries and we got beat 3-0."

There was some encouragement for Gair, as a draw with Kilmarnock at the start of February seemed to show signs of improvement.

Skip Twitter post by @Gair06 Right I'm gonna say it and open it up the ridicule it will get come May.



We are staying up this season. — Gair Anderson (@Gair06) November 1, 2018 Report

After nine games, Gairn thinks he may not be back at Dens Park this season but it is not the form that is keeping him away.

He added: "Obviously we are out of the cup, if we somehow managed to get to Hampden I would've had to come back but now I've not got any holidays left between now and the summer.

"It'll be hard to get back but if we get a play-off against United I'll need to make some sort of plan."

Last season, despite the distance he says that he bought a season ticket and will now probably buy another next year.

Image copyright Gair Anderson Image caption He has a friend in Hong Kong who follows Hearts

He said: "I bought a season ticket last season and I made one game and we got beat 1-0 from Motherwell, so it was not the best investment I've ever made, it's just to help the club out.

"I think I am going to get one next season though - its about £350 - not a good pound per goal ratio for me."