An ambulance mounted a kerb and hit a set of traffic lights on its way to collect a female patient.

The incident happened on the A85 Perth to Crieff road on Thursday evening.

The ambulance crew was unhurt in the incident and an alternative vehicle was dispatched to take the woman to Perth Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman from the Scottish Ambulance Service said the patient, who is in her 50s, was in a "non-immediately life-threatening condition" at the time.

The road was closed for a short time following the incident.