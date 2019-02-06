Image copyright Google Image caption Land & Building Services has ceased trading with immediate effect

A Dundee-based construction company has gone into administration with the loss of all 27 jobs.

Land & Building Services blamed the move on difficult trading conditions and the loss of fellow Dundee firm McGill as a major client.

The firm was founded in 1990 and provided a range of services to the construction sector.

Derek Forsyth and Blair Milne, partners with Campbell Dallas, have been appointed joint administrators.

'Interested parties'

Mr Forsyth said: "The trading and cash flow problems affecting the construction sector are well-documented and unfortunately Land & Building Services has been affected by these issues, together with the loss of a major client in the Tayside market.

"We will now be marketing the company's assets for sale, including remaining contracts, and a wide range of plant and equipment, and would urge interested parties to contact us as soon as possible."

Dundee-based building services contractor McGill went into administration with the loss of 374 jobs on Friday.