Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Nathan Ritchie later handed himself in to police

An architect carried out an armed robbery on a Dundee bookmakers after being made redundant six weeks earlier, a court was told.

Nathan Ritchie changed into a full black outfit in an alleyway before robbing the William Hill branch in Broughty Ferry last July.

The court heard he put on a stocking mask before pulling a knife on a worker and demanding she empty the safe.

Ritchie, 38, admitted a charge of robbery and will be sentenced in March.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Ritchie, who stole £716 in the raid, handed himself in to police later that day.

Image caption Police were called after Nathan Ritchie fled the scene of the robbery

Depute Stewart Duncan told the court that Ritchie entered the bookmakers and jumped over the counter.

Mr Duncan said: "He then pulled out a large knife with a black handle and pointed it at her.

"She pushed the alarm button but he pushed it to turn it off.

"He demanded money while walking towards her pointing the knife at her chest."

After Ritchie fled, the employee called the police.

The court was told Ritchie then arrived at Broughty Ferry police station that night.

Mr Duncan said: "He said he wanted to hand himself in for a robbery earlier that day.

"He freely stated 'it's not fair on the staff' and said he was feeling guilty.

"He said he had lost his job as an architect six weeks prior to this."

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said: "He is aware of the sentence that the court will have in mind for this matter."

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence for reports and remanded Ritchie in custody.

He said: "It is abundantly clear this is a very, very serious matter and obviously the court will have to take it seriously."