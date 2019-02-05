Woman charged after fake valium seized in Bannockburn
- 5 February 2019
A woman has been charged after Etizolam, also known as fake valium, worth £156,000 was recovered during a police raid in Bannockburn.
Officers also recovered £20,000 worth of heroin, and £20,000 worth of amphetamine, cannabis, and MDMA from the property in Douglas Street.
The 48-year-old woman is expected to appear from custody at Stirling Sheriff Court later.
Det Sgt Jamie Hughes described the recovery on Monday as "significant".