Kaiser Chiefs confirmed for Live at the Links in Montrose
- 4 February 2019
Kaiser Chiefs have been confirmed as the third act to perform at this year's Live at the Links series of concerts in Montrose.
The band, who are fronted by former The Voice judge Ricky Wilson, will play at East Links on 16 August.
Jess Glynne will play the event on 23 August, with Madness performing the following day.
Ricky Wilson said the band had heard "great things" about the Angus festival.