Image copyright Crown Office Image caption The device was described as a "poorly-made low-explosive""

A former Royal Marine caught with a pipe bomb in his flat and equipment to make nine more devices has been jailed for six years.

Allan Peach stored the improvised explosive device (IED) in a safe at his home in Dundee last September.

His block of flats had to be evacuated as army bomb disposal experts were called in.

Peach was previously jailed for three years in 2012 after causing a blast at a Dundee tenement.

He will be monitored in the community for three years following his latest prison sentence.

The 30-year-old admitted a further charge of possessing CS spray at his home.

Image copyright Crown Office Image caption Police found equipment to make nine more devices after raiding Allan Peach's home

Judge Lord Clark told Peach: "There has been no suggestion of involvement in terrorism, but your intent was to endanger life and property.

"These offences must attract a custodial sentence to deter you and others from such dangerous activities."

The court previously heard that 19 cans of CS gas, which Peach had been selling for up to £90, were also discovered at his home.

He later told police: "I'm not a bad man. I'm just trying to make ends meet."

The court was told that police had raided Peach's home last September and that he had handed a set of safe keys to officers.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar: "On opening it, police observed what appeared to be an improvised explosive device.

"It had been manufactured from a copper pipe with end caps attached and a fuse at one end."

Image caption Police sealed off the area after finding the device in Allan Peach's home

Nearby homes were evacuated and a 100m exclusion zone set up amid fears of potential danger.

The substance inside the device was a mixture of powders indicating the pipe bomb was a "poorly made low-explosive".

It had been constructed with brass fittings normally used by plumbers and a "pyrotechnic fuse" attached.

Mr McVicar added: "It is unlikely, therefore, that the IED would function as expected."

The prosecutor said Peach had "sufficient material" to "make a further nine pipe bombs".

He told the court: "It is possible that even such poorly-made low-explosives could have functioned either partially or entirely."