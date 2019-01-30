Image copyright Mecanoo Image caption Work on the project is set to take two years to complete

Plans to convert the former Perth City Hall into a new museum attraction have been approved by councillors.

Funding for the project was confirmed through the Tay Cities Deal at the end of last year.

The B-listed Perth City Hall, which was built in 1911, has lain empty for 14 years.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle said it was now "full steam ahead" for the development, which is expected to take two years to complete.

He said: "The former City Hall is a key landmark in the heart of Perth, and its transformation is a high-profile example of the ongoing cultural transformation of the city."

Dutch architect Mecanoo were recommended in 2017 as the preferred designer for the redevelopment.

Mecanoo's previous projects include the Library of Birmingham and the HOME arts venue in Manchester.

Culture Perth and Kinross, the charitable trust that runs museums on behalf of the council, said they would now gather input from locals into future exhibitions for the museum.