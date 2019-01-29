Image caption The man was found fatally injured outside the multi storey block on Monday

Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a 41-year-old man outside a block of flats in Dundee.

The man was found fatally injured at about 16:30 on Monday at Adamson Court in the Lochee area of the city.

He was treated by the emergency services but died from his injuries at the scene.

Police issued a "categorical" denial to claims made to a local newspaper that the man was being pursued by officers prior to the incident.

Supt Graeme Murdoch said: "Whilst it is important that communities in Dundee have confidence that officers did not in any way contribute to the circumstances, it is even more important that the man's family know what happened and that is our priority today.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they try to deal with this tragic incident."