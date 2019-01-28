Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Adamsons Court in the Lochee area of Dundee on Monday afternoon

Detectives are treating the death of man who was found critically injured at a block of flats in Dundee as "unexplained".

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 16:40 on Monday at Adamson Court in the Lochee area of the city.

The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokeswoman said the circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation.