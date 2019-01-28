Image copyright Getty/Hufton Crow Image caption The Royal couple are expected to greet the public after opening the museum

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will officially open Dundee's V&A museum on Tuesday.

Prince William and Catherine, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, are expected to greet members of the public following the opening ceremony.

V&A Dundee opened in September and has attracted more than 380,000 visitors.

The Duchess of Cambridge became the first royal patron of the V&A last year.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said the museum was "honoured" to welcome the royal couple.

He said: "This official opening marks the beginning of a very exciting year for V&A Dundee, with upcoming exhibitions on videogames, robots and the future of design.

"Through an eclectic programme, we aim to inspire people and provoke discussion about the role of design in everyone's lives."