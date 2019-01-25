Missing Dundee pensioner Doreen Smith found
- 25 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pensioner who went missing in Dundee has been found safe and well.
Police had appealed for help to trace Doreen Smith, 79, who walks with a zimmer frame.
She had not been seen since Thursday morning.
Police confirmed on Thursday night that she had been found.