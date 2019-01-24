Image caption The lorry jack-knifed on the road last week

The southbound carriageway of the A90 at Brechin has been closed to recover a lorry which jack-knifed on the road last week.

The road is closed between the A935 St Anns junction and the B966 Edzell junction.

Traffic is being diverted through Brechin while the recovery operation takes place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the the carriageway was expected to reopen at about 12:00.