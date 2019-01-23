Image copyright Graham's Image caption The proposal was originally rejected by councillors in 2016

Senior judges have overturned a Scottish government decision to reject plans for a 600-home development at Airthrey Kerse in Bridge of Allan.

The Court of Session ruled in favour of an appeal by Graham's The Family Dairy and Mactaggart and Mickel Homes.

Stirling councillors refused planning permission in 2016 and the decision was upheld by Scottish ministers last June.

However, judges ruled they failed to consider evidence of a potential long-term housing shortage in the area.

Scotland's most senior judge, the Lord President Lord Carloway, said that the Scottish ministers' decision had failed to show whether or not they had considered this shortfall.

He said the government had instead considered a local development plan (LDP) which would solve the housing shortage over a short term.

The dairy had planned to use the development to finance a new facility in Stirling.

More than 440 letters of objection were originally submitted, with the plans attracting 76 expressions of support.

Managing director Robert Graham said the dairy would work with Mactaggart and Mickel Homes to "progress the project."

He said: "Our project is one of the very few in Stirling that can immediately deliver these much-needed homes."