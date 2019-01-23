Serious collision closes M9 at Bannockburn
- 23 January 2019
A serious two-vehicle collision closed the southbound carriageway of the M9 close to the Bannockburn junction for almost three hours.
At least six fire appliances and an air ambulance attended the scene of the crash shortly after 9:00.
The incident happened at the M80 slip road onto the motorway and the carriageway was closed from junction 10 Craigforth.
Traffic Scotland said the road reopened at 11:45.