Image copyright Colin Grethè

A minibus driver has died after a road accident on the A90 in Perthshire.

The 60-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a lorry on the dual carriageway near St Madoes at about 11:55.

Police said the HGV driver and two passengers in the minibus were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Both the north and southbound carriageway were closed while police carried out an investigation into the road accident.

The closure also allowed an air ambulance to land at the scene of the collision.

Police asked for information from potential witnesses to the crash.