Man injured after being hit by cyclist in Dundee
- 15 January 2019
A man suffered a serious head injury after being involved in a collision with a cyclist in Dundee.
The incident happened on Victoria Road near to Ladywell Avenue at about 16:50 on Monday.
Police Scotland are appealing for the witnesses to come forward.
In particular they want to hear from any drivers who have dashcam footage of the incident.