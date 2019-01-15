Tayside and Central Scotland

Hunt for missing prison inmate Grant McNamara

Grant McNamara Image copyright SPS

Police are hunting an inmate who has gone missing from Castle Huntly Prison near Dundee.

Grant McNamara's disappearance was reported to officers at about 14:00 on Monday.

He is believed to have connections with the Paisley area.

The 26-year-old is described as 6ft 2 in tall with short brown hair. Members of the public have been urged to contact the police if he is spotted and warned not to approach him.