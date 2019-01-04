Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Brian Fox was found injured in the Nethergate area and died later in hospital

Two men have appeared in court accused of murdering a 62-year-old man in Dundee city centre in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Prosecutors allege Wes Reid, 19, and Adam Valentine, 24, punched Brian Fox at a taxi rank in Nethergate.

Mr Fox, from Dundee, was found injured at about 01:15 and died later in the city's Ninewells Hospital.

The two men made no plea during brief hearings in private at Dundee Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.

Shannon Sykes, 21, faced charges of assault linked to the incident, and was granted bail.