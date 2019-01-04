The funeral has been held for a "highly-respected" Tayside police officer whose body was discovered in a burn at Carnoustie.

Dean Morrison's body was found in the Barry Burn on 16 December, following a night out.

Officers said the 40-year-old father-of-two's death was the result of a "tragic accident."

Hundreds of colleagues gathered for PC Morrison's funeral at Carnoustie Church.

PC Morrison's wife Emily said he had been an "amazing husband and devoted father".

He had served as a police officer for 16 years after joining the force in 2002.

Image copyright Emily Morrison Image caption PC Dean Morrison was married with two children

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, PC Morrison's wife thanked friends and "police family".

She said: "I would particularly like to thank those of you who have taken the time to post so many kind comments on social media platforms which have given us insight into the character of the police officer we all knew, loved and have now lost.

"Dean was 'my double up' in life, an amazing husband, son, brother, uncle and truly wonderful, loving and devoted father to his daughter and son."

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "Police Scotland was fortunate to have had PC Morrison during his 16 years of service.

"He was a highly respected, popular and professional officer and is sadly missed. The thoughts of his colleagues are with his family and friends."