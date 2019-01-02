Image caption The Ochils Mountain Rescue Team was called out

A 28-year-old paraglider has been rescued after crashing near Stirling.

The crash happened on Dumyat in the Ochil Hills at 15:20 on Wednesday.

The Ochils Mountain Rescue Team and Ambulance Service were called out along with a helicopter that airlifted the man to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Kev Mitchell, service manager of the Ochils Mountain Rescue Team, said the man was treated by one of the team doctors before being airlifted.