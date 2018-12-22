Vulnerable teenager missing after Stirling theatre trip found safe
- 22 December 2018
A vulnerable young man who went missing while attending a theatre show with his family has been found safe and well.
Jack Martin, 18, had been last seen by his family at the Macrobert Arts Centre at the University of Stirling at about 21:45 on Friday.
He lives in the Callander area but did not immediately return home.
Police confirmed at about 16:50 that he had been traced and his family informed.