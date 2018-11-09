Image copyright SNS Image caption Mike Towell died the day after the fight in 2016

An A&E consultant was told that a Scottish boxer who died after a fight had suffered an "unsurvivable injury", a fatal accident inquiry has heard.

Ryan Connelly was giving evidence at the inquiry at Glasgow Sheriff Court into the death of fighter Mike Towell.

Mr Connelly said Mr Towell was "profoundly unconscious" when he arrived at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

But he said that he was "surprised and disappointed" that surgeons felt that they could not operate.

The 25-year-old fighter from Dundee collapsed in the ring in Glasgow, after losing a bout to Welshman Dale Evans on 29 September 2016.

He died 24 hours later after suffering a bleed in the brain.

'Significant injury'

Mr Connelly said the boxer was given an emergency CT scan after arriving at the hospital.

He said: "I could see the scan myself, I was very quickly aware he had a significant injury to his brain."

Mr Connelly said he left the scan to phone a neurosurgeon because "if anything was going to save his life it would be immediate neurosurgery".

The inquiry heard that he phoned the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital who said they would phone him back.

Mr Connelly said he was told: "It's an unsurvivable injury he had and would not be amenable to neurosurgery".

Asked if he agreed, he said he did not think as a non-neurosurgeon to agree or disagree

But he added: "I was quite surprised and disappointed they didn't feel this was something they could operate on."

The inquiry before Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull continues.