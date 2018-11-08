Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at a property in Carmuirs Avenue

A 56-year-old man has been charged by police after a woman's body was found at a house in Camelon, Falkirk.

Police, who are treating the death as murder, were called to the property in Carmuirs Avenue, at 20:05 on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

The 44-year-old woman was found in the property and the man was arrested.

He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Police said they were carrying out inquiries at three properties in Carmuirs Avenue.

A road closure is in place and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Police said they were not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the death but officers are expected to remain in the area over the next few days.