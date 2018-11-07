Image copyright SNS Image caption Mike Towell died in hospital the day after the Glasgow fight in 2016

A boxer who died after a fight would have had his licence suspended if he had told the sport's governing body of previous seizures, an inquiry heard.

Mike Towell died the day after losing a bout in the fifth round to Welsh fighter Dale Evans in September 2016.

The inquiry previously heard he was advised by doctors not to box three years earlier after suspected seizures.

The head of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) said he did not think the boxer had been "open and up front".

BBBC general secretary Robert Smith was giving evidence on the third day of a fatal accident inquiry at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He confirmed notes of medical examinations Mike Towell had with a qualified doctor appointed by the BBBC in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The notes showed the boxer had said in the examinations that he had not suffered from headaches, blackouts or fits.

'Further investigations'

The inquiry was told that before a boxer's licence is granted or renewed they must complete an annual medical examination by a qualified and appointed doctor.

No medical information is sought from the boxer's own doctor unless it is thought necessary and none was ever requested from Mike Towell's GP.

The inquiry previously heard that he had suffered seizures in 2013.

Mr Smith said that if the BBBC had been aware the fighter had suffered from seizures it would have suspended his boxing licence and made further investigations.

He said: "At that point we would have to get permission to write to his GP."

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull asked: "From what you know about this case, in relation to Mr Towell, do you think he was open and up front with the board?"

Mr Smith replied: "Unfortunately not."

The inquiry continues.