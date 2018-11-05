Image copyright SNS Image caption Mike Towell died in hospital the day after the Glasgow fight in 2016

A Dundee boxer who died after a fight suffered suspected seizures and was advised not to box three years earlier, a fatal accident inquiry has heard.

Mike Towell died the day after losing a bout in the fifth round to Welsh fighter Dale Evans in September 2016.

His mother Tracey Towell told the inquiry her son took up the sport as a child and "lived for boxing."

She said she first contacted doctors in May 2013 after twice finding her son had fallen out of bed and was confused.

She told the inquiry at Glasgow Sheriff Court: "I thought he'd had a turn.

"He trained really hard and was on a strict diet. This seemed to happen after fights."

'Strongly advised'

The 25-year-old, known as "Iron Mike" Towell, was diagnosed with severe bleeding and swelling to his brain following the 2016 fight in Glasgow.

He was given medical treatment in the ring before being taken to hospital but died 24 hours later.

Mrs Towell told fiscal depute Eileen Beadsworth that her son "trained very hard" but would go out with friends after his "big fights".

She said: "I was aware he took cocaine and would binge drink after his fight, then he would go back to training again and never drank again for months and months at a time."

Mrs Towell said her son maintained there was nothing wrong with him but medical records showed he was taken to hospital by his partner after another suspected seizure in September 2013.

He was told not to drive or work at height and "strongly advised" not to box but he told doctors he would continue to do so.

After being signed off work and sent to follow-up appointments, Mrs Towell said her son became angry with her.

She said: "He was livid with me, fuming. He felt like I was trying to stop him boxing.

"He was livid with me because I was actually telling the doctor what was going on with him."

The fatal accident inquiry continues.