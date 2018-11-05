Image caption The new bicycle parking hub is behind Dundee Railway Station

A £400,000 covered bicycle parking hub with space to house 120 bikes has opened at Dundee Railway Station.

The free facility, which is accessible through automatic doors and protected by CCTV, is maintained by ScotRail.

Delegates to the Cycling Scotland Conference, which is being held in the Caird Hall, attended the hub's launch.

Dundee City Council's cycling spokesman Kevin Cordell said the new facility was part of a bid to make cycling as "easy and pleasurable as possible".

He said: "Having somewhere secure and accessible to put your machine when you arrive at your destination is critical to the decision to take the bike in the first place, which is why today's opening is such a big deal."

Image caption The new building has space for 120 bicycles

The facility has been funded by Dundee City Council, transport group Tactran and Abellio ScotRail.

ScotRail cycling manager Kathryn Mackay said: "We want to join up journeys across Scotland, and that includes those which start and end by bike.

"The recent investment in the area is a clear sign that Dundee is undergoing a real transformation, and we're confident that the new facilities will encourage more people to cycle as part of their journey."