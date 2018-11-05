Image caption About 850 workers are employed at Michelin's Dundee factory

The union Unite has said the closure of Michelin's factory in Dundee, if confirmed, would be a "hammer-blow".

It said the Michelin Group has faced "challenging" conditions, which Unite said were the result of cheap imports from Asia.

The company has yet to comment on the reports that it was to hold a staff meeting tomorrow.

The UK government has said it "stands ready" to do everything it can to assist.

The Courier newspaper said it understood the firm planned to shut the factory by 2020.

The firm warned earlier this year that jobs might be lost at the site which employs 850 staff.

Unite's Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said: "Unite has been aware of the challenging market situation facing the Michelin Group.

"This has been primarily due to the cheap foreign imports from Asia and as a result falling demand for premium tyres in smaller dimensions, which the Dundee factory specialises in producing.

"If the media reports are confirmed by Michelin, this will be hammer-blow for Dundee."

Factory options

He added: "The workforce can be assured Unite will fight tooth and nail to save our factory, we will leave no stone unturned to keep this factory open.

"Unite will work day and night to ensure that all options remain on the table."

In September Michelin warned of " extremely challenging" conditions, and forecast that output at the factory would fall from 6.2 million tyres in 2017 to a maximum of 5.4 million per year over the next three years.

The company blamed an influx of cheap tyres from Asia and falling demand for smaller premium tyres.

Michelin is Dundee's largest industrial employer, and was boosted three years ago when the firm announced a £50m investment in new machinery.

A UK government spokeswoman said: "This is a hugely difficult time for the Michelin workers and their families. The UK government is in touch with the Scottish government and other local partners, and stands ready to do everything it can to help.

"In particular we are reviewing how we invest the £150 million we are putting to the Tay Cities Deal, to make sure that the Deal can respond to this challenge."