Teenager dies two days after Perthshire road crash
- 29 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has died from his injuries following a road crash in Perthshire.
Hamish Farquharson, 19, was taken to hospital after the two-car collision on the A93 road, north of Blairgowrie, on Thursday 25 October.
Police said Mr Farquharson, who was from Ballater, died two days later.
Inquiries are continuing and officers have appealed for anyone who saw the crash to contact them.